Weather

Okanagan weather: teen temperatures with some showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 1:47 pm
The chance of showers ramps back up Thursday evening. View image in full screen
The chance of showers ramps back up Thursday evening. SkyTracker Weather

A cool Easter weekend is leading into another cool spring week in the Okanagan.

Clouds and showers linger through Easter Monday with temperatures clambering into the low teens in the afternoon before falling back to mid-single digits Monday night.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to start the work week on Tuesday with the slight chance of a late day shower or isolated thunderstorm as the region warms back into low double digits.

There is the slight chance of a stray sprinkle or thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is the slight chance of a stray sprinkle or thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

After falling below freezing to start the day on Wednesday in the sunshine, clouds return later in the day as a daytime high in the low teens gets reached.

Thursday will see a return to cooler air with some showers, knocking afternoon highs back into low double digits before they return to the teens under mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

The chance of showers returns on Saturday with lingering clouds on Sunday as daytime highs settle into seasonal values, in the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

