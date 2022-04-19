6 charged after busts net $270K in crystal meth, other drugs: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Six London, Ont., residents, four women and two men, are facing multiple charges after police say they seized nearly $200,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine along with tens of thousands worth of other drugs during a series of busts last week.

The raids took place on Thursday at homes on Chelton Road, Gramercy Park Place and Langmuir Avenue and involved the guns and gangs section, and members of London police’s emergency response and canine units, police said.

From the busts, police allege they seized some 2,406 grams of crystal methamphetamine worth $192,480.

In addition, police allege they also netted 580 grams of cocaine ($58,000), 56 grams of fentanyl ($14,000), and 16 grams of crack cocaine ($1,280), along with roughly $4,100 worth of dilaudid, hydromorphine, hydromorphone, and oxycodone pills.

Also seized, police said, were 1,308 grams of cutting agent, brass knuckles, and a digital scale.

Four Londoners, aged 32, 33, 44, and 48, face four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking in relation to the cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and fentanyl, along with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Two other London residents, aged 41 and 43, face joint charges including three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking in relation to the cocaine, hydromorphone and methamphetmine.

Three of the accused also face their own separate charges, police said.

The 33-year-old faces an additional count of failure to comply with a release order, while the 43-year-old faces an additional three counts of possession of a schedule I substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone).

The 48-year-old faces an additional count of possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking (cocaine) and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

The accused are set to appear in court at a later date.