Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia property tax bill moves through public hearing process without changes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 19' Global News Morning Halifax: April 19
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Two new taxes aimed at non-resident property owners in Nova Scotia have moved through the legislature’s public hearing process without amendments.

The all-party law amendments committee today forwarded legislation authorizing the taxes to the legislature for further consideration and a third and final reading.

Forty-six presentations were made before the committee over two days of hearings that began last week.

Read more: New non resident property taxes in Nova Scotia forcing tough decisions on homeowners

A majority of the presenters called on the Progressive Conservative government to reconsider the taxes, calling them unfair and discriminatory against people who live outside the province.

Trending Stories

One new tax included in the recent budget forces non-residents who buy property and do not move to the province within six months of the closing date to pay a transfer tax of five per cent of the property’s value.

Story continues below advertisement

A second new tax requires non-resident owners to pay an annual fee of $2 per $100 of assessed value of their residential properties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Housing tagProperty Tax tagNova Scotia Housing tagTax Bill tagNew property tax tagnon-resident property owners tagNova Scotia new tax tagNova Scotia property owners tagNova Scotia property tax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers