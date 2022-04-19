Ontario COVID numbers: Almost 1,500 people in hospital, 206 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,486 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, the most seen since mid-February, with 206 in intensive care.

This is up by 185 for hospitalizations and an increase of four for ICUs since the previous day as figures continue to trend upward.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,366 hospitalizations with 190 in ICU. This is a nine per cent and 8.4 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest breakdown for hospitalizations, 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 36 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,218 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,223,461.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,633 as one more virus-related deaths was added.

There are a total of 1,176,875 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,764 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56 per cent with 34.6 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 22,568 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,322 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,254 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 17.9 per cent, down from 18.7 per cent reported a week ago.

