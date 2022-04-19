Parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick could see heavy rain, strong winds

Send this page to someone via email

Rainfall and strong wind gusts are approaching the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has placed Nova Scotia’s eastern and southwestern shores, as well as Inverness, under weather warnings.

Areas from Halifax to Yarmouth could see between 30 to 60 millimetres of rain, which could be “at times heavy.”

The rain and wind are expected to begin Tuesday morning and last until late evening.

Read more: Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Nova Scotia

Environment Canada warns that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Weather warnings (red) and statements (grey) are seen on an Environment Canada map of Nova Scotia. Environment Canada

Southwestern parts of the province, including Shelburne, Yarmouth and Digby Counties could get stronger winds compared with most of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency said southeasterly wind gusts could reach 90 km/h in the areas.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected,” the warning says.

Inverness County is expected to see the strongest of winds, with the Les Suêtes reaching 160 kilometres per hour.

This weather, affecting areas between Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence, is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” Environment Canada warns. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.”

For the rest of the province, the agency issued weather statements informing of rainfall. Most of mainland Nova Scotia will see up to 40 mm of rain with wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h.

Southern New Brunswick can also expect to see heavy rain on Tuesday.

Weather warnings (red) and statements (grey) are seen on an Environment Canada map of New Brunswick. Environment Canada

Environment Canada warns total rainfall in areas around Sussex, Saint John and St. Stephen could reach between 30 and 60 mm of rain.

Story continues below advertisement

That weather is expected to end Tuesday night.

Other southern parts of the province could see up to 35 mm of rain and southeasterly wind gusts of 70 km/h.

Read more: New Brunswick monitoring potential for flooding as river levels begin to rise