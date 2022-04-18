Long Plain First Nation elects first female chief in decades

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in decades, Long Plain First Nation will be led by a female chief.

According to unofficial results posted on the community’s website, Kyra Wilson was elected to the position over the weekend, edging out David Meeches by 12 votes.

The 35-year-old Wilson, a therapist and former social worker, will become the second woman to hold the role since the 1970s.

“It’s been surreal and the amount of support and people reaching out has been a beautiful experience,” Wilson told Global News. “I feel honoured to be able to sit in this role.”

Wilson says focusing on mental health and child welfare are some of her priorities in the role along with getting the community back to what it means to be Anishinaabe and Dakota.

She says hopes to honour and learn from the first female chief, Marlene Peters, in inspiring young people.

“I’ve had a lot of young people and a lot of young women and first time voters come out to the polls, and so they’re becoming inspired to be involved and be connected to what’s happening in our community,” Wilson said. “And I think that’s a really beautiful thing that our young people should be excited about the future.”