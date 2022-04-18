Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man arrested after alleged assault and robbery involving a hammer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 5:13 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers have made an arrest after a man allegedly assaulted two people with a hammer during a spree of incidents Monday morning, Peel police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said a Brampton man had been arrested around 8 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. in the Brampton area of Woodward Avenue and Centre Street. Police said an argument between two victims and a man took place. The man allegedly assaulted the two victims with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

Read more: Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station escapes by crawling under platform

Less than two hours later, at 5:30 a.m., police responded to another call in Brampton. Officers attended an alleged carjacking with a weapon in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A man entered a running vehicle and, when the owner returned, pointed an object at them, police said. Officers initially believed the weapon was a gun but later discovered it was a hammer. The man then fled the scene, this time in the stolen vehicle, police said.

In both instances the victims did not sustain any injuries.

Read more: Toronto man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

Later Monday morning, around 8 a.m., the stolen car was located at a Gurdwara in the area of Derry and Airport roads in Mississauga, police said.

Officers searched the Gurdwara, Sri Guru Singh Sabha, and arrested a man matching the description of the suspect.

Manpreet Singh, a 33-year-old man from Brampton, was charged with a number of offences. They include two counts of assault with a weapon, breach of probation and robbery.

Peel Police said they believed it was an isolated incident. He appeared in court in Brampton Monday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagMississauga tagBrampton tagpeel police tagRegion Of Peel tagPeel crime tagSri Guru Singh Sabha tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers