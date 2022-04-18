Brampton man arrested after alleged assault and robbery involving a hammer

Send this page to someone via email

Officers have made an arrest after a man allegedly assaulted two people with a hammer during a spree of incidents Monday morning, Peel police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said a Brampton man had been arrested around 8 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. in the Brampton area of Woodward Avenue and Centre Street. Police said an argument between two victims and a man took place. The man allegedly assaulted the two victims with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

Less than two hours later, at 5:30 a.m., police responded to another call in Brampton. Officers attended an alleged carjacking with a weapon in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road.

A man entered a running vehicle and, when the owner returned, pointed an object at them, police said. Officers initially believed the weapon was a gun but later discovered it was a hammer. The man then fled the scene, this time in the stolen vehicle, police said.

In both instances the victims did not sustain any injuries.

Later Monday morning, around 8 a.m., the stolen car was located at a Gurdwara in the area of Derry and Airport roads in Mississauga, police said.

Officers searched the Gurdwara, Sri Guru Singh Sabha, and arrested a man matching the description of the suspect.

Manpreet Singh, a 33-year-old man from Brampton, was charged with a number of offences. They include two counts of assault with a weapon, breach of probation and robbery.

Peel Police said they believed it was an isolated incident. He appeared in court in Brampton Monday.