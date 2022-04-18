Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers donate $100K in equipment to youth, women’s football

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 5:14 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are giving back to youth and women’s football programs.

The football club announced a $100,00 donation in equipment Monday.

Read more: Bombers sign former Ticats leading receiver Jalen Saunders

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we encourage everyone, especially youth to get involved in football which is truly the most inclusive sport – there is a position on the football field for everyone,” said Bomber’s president and CEO, Wade Miller, in a release.

“Whether it’s a tackle or flag league, check with your community club for information on how join.”

Read more: Robert Priester getting 2nd go-around with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The club says the donation includes 220 new helmets for high school and women’s football programs.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project' Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project – Feb 25, 2022
