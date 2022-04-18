Winnipeg Blue Bombers donate $100K in equipment to youth, women’s football

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are giving back to youth and women’s football programs.

The football club announced a $100,00 donation in equipment Monday.

Read more: Bombers sign former Ticats leading receiver Jalen Saunders

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we encourage everyone, especially youth to get involved in football which is truly the most inclusive sport – there is a position on the football field for everyone,” said Bomber’s president and CEO, Wade Miller, in a release.

The Winnipeg Football Club is donating $100,000 of equipment to youth football including 220 new helmets for high school and women’s football programs. 📝 » https://t.co/3BG8bz09yY#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/FLEyRpZduy — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) April 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether it’s a tackle or flag league, check with your community club for information on how join.”

The club says the donation includes 220 new helmets for high school and women’s football programs.

1:15 Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project – Feb 25, 2022