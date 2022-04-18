Winnipeg Blue Bombers donate $100K in equipment to youth, women’s football

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are giving back to youth and women’s football programs.
The football club announced a $100,00 donation in equipment Monday.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we encourage everyone, especially youth to get involved in football which is truly the most inclusive sport – there is a position on the football field for everyone,” said Bomber’s president and CEO, Wade Miller, in a release.
“Whether it’s a tackle or flag league, check with your community club for information on how join.”
The club says the donation includes 220 new helmets for high school and women’s football programs.
