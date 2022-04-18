Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 87-year-old Ottawa man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 2:28 pm
Ottawa police. View image in full screen
Ottawa police. File / Global News

Police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an 87-year-old Ottawa man.

Ottawa police said officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road on Friday at around 3 p.m. and found Richard Rutherford dead.

Police said Philippe Hebert, a 69-year-old Ottawa resident, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Saturday morning and was remanded into custody.

Further information about the incident wasn’t released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

