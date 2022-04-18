Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 87-year-old Ottawa man

Police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an 87-year-old Ottawa man.
Ottawa police said officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road on Friday at around 3 p.m. and found Richard Rutherford dead.
Police said Philippe Hebert, a 69-year-old Ottawa resident, has been charged with second-degree murder.
He appeared in court Saturday morning and was remanded into custody.
Trending Stories
Further information about the incident wasn’t released.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments