COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new deaths, 537 active cases, 4 new outbreaks at seniors’ homes

Ontario’s Ministry of Health reports more than 530 active cases of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit according to a data update released Monday.

Due to the Easter long weekend, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since April 13. However, the province’s update reports the following case data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

New lab-confirmed cases: 255 since the Wednesday, April 13 update — a regional breakdown of cases was not available.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 537 — up from 227 reported on April 13. The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 108 since the pandemic was declared — the province reports two more deaths since the health unit’s April 13 update. Both deaths were reported on April 14. Details were unavailable. There have been 32 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022. From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: Overall jurisdictional data was unavailable Monday. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported eight patients as of noon Monday with six identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Cumulative cases: 8,391 cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” The following outbreaks declared since the April 13 update from the health unit:

William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13.

Active outbreaks as of April 13 reported by the health unit (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay in Units 6D and 3B. The province, on April 11, reported 17 active cases among inmates (most recent data).

Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8.

retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. Executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. Executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents. Hillside Haven Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8. The home reports one resident case as of April 12.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. The home reports one resident case as of April 12. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Lindsay: Declared April 3. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.