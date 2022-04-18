Saskatchewan inmate dies at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections department says in a release a 25-year-old woman who was an inmate at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday.

The release says Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS before the inmate was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

The inmate was declared deceased at the hospital at approximately 10:45 a.m. the next day.

Read more: Saskatchewan penitentiary reports death of inmate

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will be conducting an internal investigation and working with the Prince Albert Police Service and the Coroners Service as they complete their own investigations, according to the statement.

The province said no foul play is suspected at this time and next of kin have been notified. They also said the death is not related to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement