Saskatchewan penitentiary reports death of inmate

Brendan Vermette passed away on Wednesday while in custody at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Vermette had been serving a sentence of two years eight months and eight days for trafficking in a schedule I/II substance since September 20, 2021.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances as in all cases involving the death of an inmate. Police and the coroner have also been notified per CSC policy.

