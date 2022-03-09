Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan penitentiary reports death of inmate

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 8:04 pm
An inmate from the medium security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died, according to Correctional Service Canada. View image in full screen
An inmate from the medium security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary is missing, according to Correctional Service Canada. File / Global News

Brendan Vermette passed away on Wednesday while in custody at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Read more: Inmate dies at Prince Albert, Sask. correctional centre

Vermette had been serving a sentence of two years eight months and eight days for trafficking in a schedule I/II substance since September 20, 2021.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. police find dead inmate in holding cell

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances as in all cases involving the death of an inmate. Police and the coroner have also been notified per CSC policy.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death' Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death
Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death – Jan 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Correctional Service Canada tagInmate Death tagCSC tagSaskatchewan Crime tagPA Pen tagSaskatchewan Penitentiary Death tagBrendan Vermette tagPrince Albert Penitentiary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers