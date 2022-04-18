Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Avian flu cases confirmed in two Saskatchewan flocks

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 1:41 pm
An entire flock of chickens was wiped out from a suspected case of H5N1- a lethal strain of avian influenza. View image in full screen
An entire flock of chickens was wiped out from a suspected case of H5N1- a lethal strain of avian influenza. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press file

Two cases of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in Saskatchewan poultry flocks.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)., HPAI has recently been confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock.

Read more: Avian flu cases identified among flock at handful of Quebec farms

The affected small flock was found on Thursday in the rural municipality of Moose Mountain No. 63, while the affected poultry flock was found on Saturday in the rural municipality of Loreburn, Sask., according to the agency.

Each of the infected premises have been placed under quarantine. The CFIA says they have begun an investigation and will be establishing movement control measures on other farms within that area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Avian flu cases detected across Canada' Avian flu cases detected across Canada
Avian flu cases detected across Canada

The Saskatchewan government says they will continue to work with the poultry industry and the CFIA to lead the disease response against bird flu.

Trending Stories

On Apr. 14, Saskatchewan’s Chief Veterinary Officer put in place an animal health control area order until May 14 to limit the co-mingling of poultry. The order prohibits the movement to and participation of birds in shows, auctions and agricultural fairs, as well as any other events where birds would be brought together from multiple locations.

Read more: Suspected case of avian flu found in Manitoba birds

The province says biosecurity is the best tool for poultry producers and small flock owners to protect their birds from bird flu. Biosecurity protocols include keeping wild birds away from poultry flocks and their food and water, limiting visitors and monitoring bird health. Small flock owners are also encouraged to keep their birds indoors during wild bird migration if possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says there is no risk to food safety and that the risk of transmission of avian influenza to humans is low. However, they say people working with poultry who may be suspected of being infected with avian influenza should use protective clothing.

The H5N1 strain of avian flu has been seen in different cases across Canada.

Producers are advised by the province to contact their veterinarian immediately if there are any concerns about the health status of flocks. If avian influence is suspected, producers are advised to also contact their local CFIA office.

Saskatchewan producers and farm families are reminded the provincial Farm Stress Line can be contacted 24-hours-a-day at 1-800-667-4442.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCanadian Food Inspection Agency tagbird flu tagAvian Flu tagbackyard flock tagHighly Pathogenic Avian Influenza tagBird flu cases tagHPAI tagSaskatchewan Poultry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers