Florida man watches ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 times, sets world record

Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans take their movie viewing seriously, but none as seriously as one Florida man who watched Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres a record-breaking 292 times.

Ramiro Alanis broke the Guinness World Record for “most cinema productions attended of the same film” after watching the new Spider-Man film for 720 hours (30 days) between Dec. 16, 2021 and March 15, 2022.

In order to qualify for the record, Alanis had to watch the movie in theatres and “independently of any other activity,” Guinness wrote. This meant he could not check his phone, sleep or even take a bathroom break while the film was playing.

Guinness also says the film must be watched to full completion, including the credits. Alanis, however, a true Marvel fan, was already accustomed to the franchise’s traditional post-credit scenes.

Alanis had to submit every ticket stub from the movie for consideration, along with a statement from a theatre attendant after each viewing, confirming he watched the film in its entirety. He says he watched Spider-Man: No Way Home in back-to-back screenings for three months until his movie theatre stopped showing the film.

For the first few weeks of the film’s release, Alanis watched five screenings every day. He told Guinness the late-night showings were hardest, as he “experienced headaches after having already watched the movie four times during the day.”

I laugh at this… Guinness World Record with #AvengersEndgame 191 times in cinemas and just broke it again with @SpiderManMovie 292 times in cinemas, @MarvelStudios wheres my invite to the @DrStrange Premiere?@Kevfeige @Russo_Brothers @asadayaz pic.twitter.com/FWDeP3TQto — El Tigre Vengador (@agalanis17) April 14, 2022

This is not the first time Alanis has held this record. In 2019, he received the award after 191 viewings of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Before Alanis, the record belonged to an Australian woman who watched the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times in early 2019.

In 2021, Alanis’s title was temporarily usurped by Arnaud Klein, who watched the film Kaamelott: First Instalment/Premier Volet 204 times. With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Alanis again has his world record back.

Alanis told Guinness he decided to attempt the record again in honour of his grandmother Juany, who died in 2019 before she could see him earn his record title.

“She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder,” he told Guinness World Records.

Alanis estimates he spent around US$3,400 on movie tickets over the three months it took to set the record.

Still, his contribution is only a minuscule amount of the massive profit made from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time and made over US$1.8 billion at box offices worldwide.