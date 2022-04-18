Menu

World

Turkey begins new cross-border offensive against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 18, 2022 10:42 am
Click to play video: 'Ballistic missiles hit Iraq’s Kurdish capital, no casualties: officials' Ballistic missiles hit Iraq’s Kurdish capital, no casualties: officials
WATCH: Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, no casualties: officials – Mar 13, 2022

Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, that has left at least 19 suspected Kurdish rebels dead and has wounded at least four Turkish soldiers, Turkey’s defense minister said Monday.

Turkish jets and artillery struck suspected targets of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops — supported by helicopters and drones — then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a video posted on the ministry’s website.

Read more: Canada extends military mission in Iraq for another year

Akar said the jets successfully struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters belonging to the PKK. The group maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey.

At least 19 militants were killed while four Turkish troops were wounded during the offensive, the ministry said. There was no immediate comment from the Kurdish militant group on the incursion and the defense ministry statement couldn’t be verified independently.

Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK over the past decades. The latest offensive, named Operation Claw Lock, was centered in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions.

There was no information on the number of troops and jets involved in the latest incursion.

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar and military personnel at a command centre. View image in full screen
Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar and military personnel at a command centre. TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan to limit passage of Russian warships to Black Sea' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan to limit passage of Russian warships to Black Sea
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan to limit passage of Russian warships to Black Sea – Feb 28, 2022

“Our heroic commandoes and maroon berets — supported by attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, armed unmanned aerial vehicles — arrived on the scene by land and by air and captured the determined targets,” Akar said in a second video. “Many terrorists were neutralized.”

“At this point we have reached, all planned targets have been captured,” he said.

The Defense Ministry said the new offensive was launched after it was determined that the militants were regrouping and preparing for a “large-scale attack.”

The offensive was carried out in coordination with Turkey’s “friends and allies,” the ministry added, but didn’t elaborate. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, which controls the areas that were attacked.

Read more: Iran missile attack strikes near U.S. consulate in Iraq

Turkish bombing footage released April 18, 2022, at an unknown location in northern Iraq. View image in full screen
Turkish bombing footage released April 18, 2022, at an unknown location in northern Iraq. TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT
Turkish bombing footage released April 18, 2022, at an unknown location in northern Iraq. View image in full screen
Turkish bombing footage released April 18, 2022, at an unknown location in northern Iraq. TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT

The Turkish minister said the incursion was targeting “terrorists” and that “maximum sensitivity” was being shown to avoid damage to civilians and cultural and religious structures.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, began an insurgency in Turkey’s majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984.

