Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

A renewed snowfall warning for southwestern Manitoba

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 5:55 pm
Environment Canada advises 10 to 15 centimeters of snow is on its way to the region beginning overnight Saturday and continuing throughout Sunday.
Environment Canada advises 10 to 15 centimeters of snow is on its way to the region beginning overnight Saturday and continuing throughout Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A snowfall warning is back in place for areas in southwestern Manitoba.

Environment Canada advises 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is on its way beginning overnight Saturday and continuing throughout Sunday.

The warnings were put in place for the following areas:

  • Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne
  • Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou
  • Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
  • Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris
  • Virden – Souris

The clipper system, which the weather service says is taking shape over Montana, will be moving west to east, and should come to an end Sunday night.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba storm has moved on, but more snow on the horizon

Heavier snowfall up to 15 centimetres is expected south of the Trans-Canada Highway, and could possibly reach 20 centimetres in some places.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says widespread blowing snow isn’t expected to be an issue, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 kilometres an hour possible Monday morning, and diminishing throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'City services to start reopening' City services to start reopening
City services to start reopening
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagManitoba tagWeather tagSpring tagSnowfall Warning tagBrandon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers