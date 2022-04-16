A renewed snowfall warning for southwestern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning is back in place for areas in southwestern Manitoba.

Environment Canada advises 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is on its way beginning overnight Saturday and continuing throughout Sunday.

The warnings were put in place for the following areas:

Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne

Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou

Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris

Virden – Souris

The clipper system, which the weather service says is taking shape over Montana, will be moving west to east, and should come to an end Sunday night.

Heavier snowfall up to 15 centimetres is expected south of the Trans-Canada Highway, and could possibly reach 20 centimetres in some places.

Environment Canada says widespread blowing snow isn’t expected to be an issue, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 kilometres an hour possible Monday morning, and diminishing throughout the day.

