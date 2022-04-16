Markham considers overnight parking fees

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors in Markham, Ont., will consider adding fees for monthly and individual overnight parking at a meeting on Tuesday, April 19.

During December’s budget committee meetings, staff considered how to update parking fees in Markham. Councillors deferred the discussion until April.

Staff suggest introducing a fee for overnight parking, which is currently free for short-term visitors in Markham. Overnight parking costs $7 per night in Vaughan and more than $16 a night in Toronto.

“Fees will offset operational costs of administration of the program. Many municipalities charge a fee for these permits,” staff said, suggesting a $7 fee for residents in Markham.

Staff estimated the $7 free could raise $245,000 in revenue in 2022.

According to staff, the price of overnight monthly parking permits in the city has not increased since January, 2020. Staff have recommended council raise the price of overnight parking permits by $5 per month.

An overnight monthly parking permit costs $55 plus tax.

During 2021, the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for overnight parking permits in Markham plummeted. In 2020, the city sold 4,755 permits. That dropped to just 1,740 last year.

This year, the city has sold 3,500 permits, according to the staff presentation.

If councillors endorse the move, monthly overnight parking permits would increase on June 1, 2022, and overnight fees for short-term stays would be introduced on Sept. 1, 2022.

