OPP rules death in Enniskillen rural parking lot as homicide

OPP say they’re treating the death of a person found in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township as a homicide.
Police say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a dead person in a rural parking lot.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Andrew Chute of Sarnia.
Investigators believe this was targeted and say there’s no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
