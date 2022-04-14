Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dogs now banned from popular Vancouver Island beach to help save bird population

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 10:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Dogs banned from Vancouver Island beach as bird conservation measure' Dogs banned from Vancouver Island beach as bird conservation measure
Pet owners who bring a dog to Combers Beach in Pacific Rim National Park could now face a fine. Parks Canada has implemented the measure to protect shorebirds that use the beach during spring and fall migration.

Dog owners are being asked not to bring their canine companion to Combers Beach on Vancouver Island or they could face a fine.

The popular beach area in Pacific Rim National Park is home to shorebirds that use the beaches during spring and fall migration.

Read more: Google to build submarine cable across Pacific Ocean, connecting Vancouver and Japan

Parks Canada said the closure is due to the fact that dogs disturb the birds as they spend too much time fleeing and do not have enough time to properly migrate or breed.

“You don’t see an impact right away,” Yuri Zharikov, monitoring ecologist with Parks Canada told Global News.

Trending Stories

“There’s no blood or feathers flying around, and nothing dies immediately but over the time and the level of population, years start having this knock-on effect on the population and most of North American shorebird populations are in decline .”

Story continues below advertisement

Dogs are now banned between Sandhill Creek and Green Point Rocks from April 14 until Oct. 1.

It is a trial, Parks Canada said, and the area will be patrolled by staff and law enforcement.

Dog owners who violate the ban could face a $58 fine and repeat offenders could see fines of up to $25,000.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island’s first dog dock diving centre' Vancouver Island’s first dog dock diving centre
Vancouver Island’s first dog dock diving centre – Jul 21, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pacific Rim National Park tagCombers Beach tagCombers Beach dog tagCombers Beach dog ban tagCombers Beach seasonal dog ban tagDog ban Combers Beach tagPacific Rim National Park Combers Beach tagPacific Rim National Park dog ban tagPacific Rim National Park dogs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers