Toronto police seek to identify suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
In a press release Thursday, Toronto police said on Thursday at around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area.
Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man approached her and asked a question.
Officers say this is when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
According to police, the woman fled with the suspect following her. She approached security from a building nearby.
The suspect then fled the scene, police said.
Officers are now searching for a man standing five-feet-11-inches tall, with a skinny build.
Police said he was seen wearing a grey vest, a black jacket, a white t-shirt, a black beanie and low-rise Doc Marten boots.
He was carrying a backpack and had a white cloth covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments