Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 7:24 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release Thursday, Toronto police said on Thursday at around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man approached her and asked a question.

Officers say this is when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on TTC subway

According to police, the woman fled with the suspect following her. She approached security from a building nearby.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Officers are now searching for a man standing five-feet-11-inches tall, with a skinny build.

Police said he was seen wearing a grey vest, a black jacket, a white t-shirt, a black beanie and low-rise Doc Marten boots.

He was carrying a backpack and had a white cloth covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police officer acquitted in gang sex assault now facing new assault charge' Toronto Police officer acquitted in gang sex assault now facing new assault charge
Toronto Police officer acquitted in gang sex assault now facing new assault charge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagYonge Street tagTPS tagsexual assault investigation tagEmpress Avenue tagsex assault investigation toronto tagtoronto police sex assualt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers