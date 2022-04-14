What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg over the Easter long weekend

A number of Winnipeg businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.
City services
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place as usual on Friday and Monday.
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a reduced Sunday schedule Friday, and a regular schedule on Monday.
- All library branches are closed Friday and Sunday, with Millennium, Bill and Helen Norrie, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan branches open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.
- Animal Services is closed Friday and Monday.
- All city-owned fitness centres, leisure centres and gyms are closed Friday and Monday.
- On Friday and Monday, Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Margaret Grant pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and the pool at Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.. All city pools scheduled to open on Sunday will close at 4 p.m.
Shopping malls
- Polo Park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. 8:00 p.m. on Monday
- St. Vital mall is closed Friday and Sunday, and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
- Kildonan Place is closed Friday and Sunday
- Garden City Shopping Centre is closed on Friday and Sunday
- Grant Park is closed Friday and Sunday
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11.am. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday
Attractions
- Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Friday and Sunday
- The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and closed Monday
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday
