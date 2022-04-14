Menu

Consumer

What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg over the Easter long weekend

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 5:52 pm
closed sign View image in full screen
Closed sign. zoom-zoom/iStock via Getty Images

A number of Winnipeg businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.

City services

  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place as usual on Friday and Monday.
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a reduced Sunday schedule Friday, and a regular schedule on Monday.
  • All library branches are closed Friday and Sunday, with Millennium, Bill and Helen Norrie, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan branches open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.
  • Animal Services is closed Friday and Monday.
  • All city-owned fitness centres, leisure centres and gyms are closed Friday and Monday.
  • On Friday and Monday, Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Margaret Grant pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and the pool at Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.. All city pools scheduled to open on Sunday will close at 4 p.m.

Read more: Canadians to gather for Easter, Passover. How safe is it amid 6th COVID-19 wave?

Shopping malls

  • Polo Park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. 8:00 p.m. on Monday
  • St. Vital mall is closed Friday and Sunday, and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kildonan Place is closed Friday and Sunday
  • Garden City Shopping Centre is closed on Friday and Sunday
  • Grant Park is closed Friday and Sunday
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11.am. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday

Attractions

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Friday and Sunday
  • The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and closed Monday
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday
