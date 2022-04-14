RVH declares gastrointestinal outbreak at satellite unit in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is reporting a gastrointestinal outbreak.

In a press release issued Thursday, RVH said along with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a gastrointestinal outbreak has been declared at the RVH-IOFF home in Barrie, Ont.

The hospital said the RVH-IOOF is a 27-bed satellite unit located on Brooks Street.

According to RVH, all patients and staff are “being monitored closely for symptoms.”

The RVH said nine patients and seven staff have fallen ill.

“Patients are isolated and full PPE precautions are in place,” the release reads. “At this time, no visitors are permitted, however, some exceptions in particular circumstances may apply.”

RVH said additional “environmental services personnel” have been dispatched to provide “additional support for cleaning protocols.”