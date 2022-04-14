Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

RVH declares gastrointestinal outbreak at satellite unit in Barrie, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 12:17 pm
The hospital's cardiac renal unit is closed to admissions and transfers. View image in full screen
The hospital's cardiac renal unit is closed to admissions and transfers. File

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is reporting a gastrointestinal outbreak.

In a press release issued Thursday, RVH said along with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a gastrointestinal outbreak has been declared at the RVH-IOFF home in Barrie, Ont.

The hospital said the RVH-IOOF is a 27-bed satellite unit located on Brooks Street.

Read more: Feds issue norovirus warning as 279 people fall ill after eating raw B.C. oysters

According to RVH, all patients and staff are “being monitored closely for symptoms.”

The RVH said nine patients and seven staff have fallen ill.

“Patients are isolated and full PPE precautions are in place,” the release reads. “At this time, no visitors are permitted, however, some exceptions in particular circumstances may apply.”

Story continues below advertisement

RVH said additional “environmental services personnel” have been dispatched to provide “additional support for cleaning protocols.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RVH tagRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre taggastro outbreak taggastrointestinal outbreak tagBrooks Street taggastro taggastro outbreak RVH tagRVH gastro outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers