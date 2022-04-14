Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Montreal’s Arcade Fire to replace Foo Fighters as Osheaga headliner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 11:22 am
Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. View image in full screen
Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Arcade Fire will replace Foo Fighters as a headliner at Osheaga this summer.

The music festival says the Montreal-based band are a fitting addition to their 15th anniversary lineup, noting the “hometown heroes” put on a memorable Osheaga set in 2010.

Foo Fighters cancelled all of their concert dates last month, including their July 29 show at Osheaga, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Read more: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at age 50

Arcade Fire will now headline the first day of the outdoor festival, which runs until July 31 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Other headliners include rapper A$AP Rocky on the second night and singer Dua Lipa on the final night.

“When the Foo Fighters unfortunately had to cancel, it was extremely important to us that we book a band that means something special to our local music fans as well as an artist that would appeal to a huge fan base internationally,” Osheaga founder Nick Farkas said Thursday in a release.

“Our thoughts remain with our friends in the extended Foo Fighters family in this tremendously difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at age 50, band says' Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at age 50, band says
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at age 50, band says – Mar 26, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Osheaga tagArcade Fire tagEvenko tagFoo Fighters tagA$AP Rocky tagDua Lipa tagTaylor Hawkins tagOsheaga 2022 tagOsheaga headliners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers