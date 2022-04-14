Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pat King’s bail hearing was stopped after lawyer’s computer hacked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail' Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail
WATCH: Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate 'Freedom Convoy', denied bail – Feb 25, 2022

Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King’s bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.

The details of the hacking were protected by a publication ban ordered by Justice Graeme Mew, but he lifted the order this morning after hearing arguments from a lawyer representing several media outlets.

Read more: Bail review for convoy organizer Pat King abruptly adjourned

The rest of the evidence and testimony from court Wednesday still cannot be shared.

King’s lawyer, David Goodman, was appearing by video conference during the proceedings Wednesday when a robotic female voice started speaking from his computer, warning him not to turn off or restart his computer because his IP address had been accessed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time' Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time
Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time – Feb 22, 2022

Later, the Crown relayed that Goodman’s client files appeared to have been compromised, but today Goodman says nothing has been corrupted.

It’s not clear if the attack has any relation to King’s case, which is expected to be adjourned until a later date.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Freedom Convoy tagTrucker Convoy tagtrucker convoy ottawa tagottawa trucker convoy tagFreedom Convoy Ottawa tagPat King tagOttawa freedom convoy tagpat king bail tagPat King freedom convoy tagPat King bail hacked tagpat king bail hearing tagPat King bail hearing hacked tagPat King trucker convoy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers