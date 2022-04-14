Pat King’s bail hearing was stopped after lawyer’s computer hacked

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King’s bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.

The details of the hacking were protected by a publication ban ordered by Justice Graeme Mew, but he lifted the order this morning after hearing arguments from a lawyer representing several media outlets.

The rest of the evidence and testimony from court Wednesday still cannot be shared.

King’s lawyer, David Goodman, was appearing by video conference during the proceedings Wednesday when a robotic female voice started speaking from his computer, warning him not to turn off or restart his computer because his IP address had been accessed.

2:05 Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time Convoy organizers potentially face lengthy prison time – Feb 22, 2022

Later, the Crown relayed that Goodman’s client files appeared to have been compromised, but today Goodman says nothing has been corrupted.

It’s not clear if the attack has any relation to King’s case, which is expected to be adjourned until a later date.