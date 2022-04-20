Inadmissible: How a U.S. policy is wreaking havoc on the lives of Iranian-Canadians

4:21 U.S. policy causing problems for some Iranian-Canadians U.S. policy causing problems for some Iranian-Canadians Ali Movassagh watched on FaceTime as his 79-year-old father took his final breaths in a California hospital. He was on life support after months of battling multiple illnesses and the treatment that kept him alive was causing him pain. “I was with him on the last day, FaceTime, but I could not give him a hug. That’s something that I will never forget,” said Movassagh, apologizing for his tears. “I think my parents, my father, had the right to see his oldest son before he died.” Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think my parents, my father, had the right to see his oldest son before he died." Despite an urgent letter to the U.S. Consulate General from his father’s doctor, Movassagh was not granted a waiver to see his father before he passed away on Jan. 4. Movassagh, a Vancouver resident born in Iran, was deemed “inadmissible” to the United States in June last year when he tried to visit his parents who are American citizens. A Canadian citizen since 2010, he couldn’t understand why at first, but as time passed, Movassagh learned he wasn’t alone. View image in full screen Vancouver’s Ali Movassagh, a Canadian citizen since 2010, was deemed inadmissible to the United States on June 30, 2021 as he tried to visit his parents in California. Sergio Magro/Global News Since 2019, scores of Iranian-Canadian men – Canadian citizens with no criminal records – have been deemed inadmissible to the U.S. after lengthy interviews with Customs and Border Protection officials. Advertisement Some have lost lucrative jobs in the U.S. and had Nexus cards revoked. Others have faced interrogation in other countries or been denied entry altogether. Wives, children and in one case, a mother and girlfriend, have been blacklisted too, just for being connected to them. Apart from their country of birth, these men share two things in common: they were conscripts in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; and a decade or more after discharge, they’ve become casualties of a geopolitical conflict that doesn’t involve them. Ali Movassagh was deemed inadmissible to the United States on June 30, 2021 at the Vancouver International Airport. A screenshot of his Department of Homeland Security record is seen here. Courtesy: Ali Movassagh

'Sweeping' implications for Iranians Thomas Juneau, a former Department of National Defence analyst, doesn't question the symbolic value or intentions of America's move against the IRGC, but rather its effectiveness in achieving security aims. Advertisement "Is the concern with Iranian intelligence activities in Canada and the U.S. real? Absolutely," he said in an interview from Ottawa. "The issue again becomes one of, what is the best way given finite resources, to address that threat?" Trump's blacklisting of the IRGC holds sweeping implications for Iranians, even those with Canadian citizenship. It effectively bans anyone with a past or present tie to the IRGC from stepping foot on American soil, including conscripts, and in some cases, their families. Read more: Iran prepared to hold bilateral talks on downed jet, foreign ministry says Juneau, who studies Iran's relations with North America, described the policy as "overreach" – a tool so "sweeping" it wastes resources on barring law-abiding Iranian-Canadians who have done nothing wrong. "Actually enforcing this measure – as opposed to just making it in a symbolic way – is practically impossible because hundreds of thousands of Iranians have served in the IRGC," the associate professor at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public Policy and International Affairs explained. "Many of them were only cooks, clerks, drivers, mechanics. They were conscripts, so enforcing penalties against them is not only unfair, but in practice undoable." Juneau suggested targeting "top individuals," such as the family members of senior regime officials who invest in major cities, may achieve American security goals more effectively. The possibility of delisting the IRGC as a terrorist organization has been raised in recent weeks as President Joe Biden seeks to revive a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran. Such a concession, however, remains controversial, with the Qods Force emerging as a major sticking point for the new administration.

No choice but to serve Global News spoke with 20 former IRGC conscripts and three wives of former conscripts in British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, whom the U.S. deems inadmissible. All said they suffered personal and professional consequences; some had to move and start new careers in Canada, and others are out thousands of dollars in legal fees that failed to remedy their inadmissibility. The men said they left after completing the mandatory minimum service time of between 18 and 24 months, and insisted they had nothing to do with any task that resembles terrorist activity. "I was not part of any active military service. All I did, two weeks a month, was see patients, other conscripts in IRGC," said Dr. Ardalan Ahmad, a Toronto urologist who completed his conscription more than 15 years ago. "I was not even allowed to interact with the official personnel of IRGC." Men in Iran face harsh penalties for failure to complete their conscription; according to the federal government's aggregation of data on Iran, deserters face ineligibility to obtain a passport, a driver's license and many government or high-paying jobs. Former conscripts interviewed by Global News added arrest, imprisonment and never being able to marry or obtain a university degree to the list of probable consequences. "I did not have a choice, believe me, I would have chosen to go to another military branch," said Ahmad in an interview near his home in North York, Ont. Advertisement The physician said he moved to Canada within a month of completing his conscription in 2005. He lived in New York and California for nearly eight years conducting medical research and training, and obtained Canadian citizenship in 2019. He said he was gobsmacked when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Jan. 15, 2020, at Pearson International Airport. About to begin a full-time teaching position at the University of Florida, he said he presented the necessary paperwork, but was told he could go no further after revealing his brief time served in the IRGC. "It's upsetting because I'm an ordinary person," said Ahmad. "One of my goals was to be in academia and try to be in a teaching position … Unfortunately, I lost that position." View image in full screen Dr. Ardalan Ahmad shows Global News his Department of Homeland Security Withdrawal of Application for Admission form, revealing his determination of inadmissibility to the United States on Jan. 15, 2020. Marc Cormier/Global News His story resonates with Moe Toghraei, who was living in Wisconsin for work when he was deemed inadmissible. He went home to Calgary in September 2020 to visit his wife and daughter, but when he checked in for his return flight, was stopped by the CBP. Toghraei, an engineer, told the agents that between 1990 and 1991, he was forced to translate articles about water and wastewater for the IRGC. In response, he said the CBP revoked his TN visa to work in the U.S. and told him if he ever wanted to go back, he'd need a lawyer. "After a few months I got another job, but I was still suffering from that mental thing that happened to me," Toghraei told Global News. "After three months, my wife – or actually it's better to say my ex-wife – asked for a divorce because I 'brought stress into the house.'" View image in full screen Engineer Moe Toghraei is seen near Edmonton on Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022, more than a year after he was deemed inadmissible to the United States before a flight from Calgary to Wisconsin. He is pictured next to his TN visa to work in the U.S., marked as "cancelled" in his Canadian passport. Julien Fournier/Global News

‘Everything was shattered’ Around the world, travellers dread a stamp of ‘SSSS’ on their boarding passes. The American code, also known as a ‘quad,’ stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection. Shora Hosseinzadehdehkordi saw it for the first time after he was deemed inadmissible to the U.S. – banned at the Calgary International Airport on July 30, 2021, while trying to take his family to Universal Studios. “The kids were really excited to go there but no, it was a big blow to their holiday,” the Calgary resident told Global News. “Everything was shattered after that.” Hosseinzadehdehkordi, an electrical engineer, told the CBP he repaired electrical equipment over 20 months of compulsory IRGC service between 2006 and 2007. The agents then revoked his family’s Nexus cards and blacklisted him, leaving him with an $8,000-bill for the untaken trip. View image in full screen International travel plans have been dashed for Calgary engineer Shora Hosseinzadehdehkordi and his wife, Dr. Shora Forootan, after Hosseinzadehdehkordi was deemed inadmissible to the United States on July 30, 2021. Jerry Favero/Global News Five months later, ‘SSSS’ appeared on his boarding pass ahead of a Christmas Eve trip to Mexico. Hosseinzadehdehkordi said he underwent extended screening in Calgary but was allowed to fly, and thought his problems were over. Advertisement When a border agent scanned his passport in Cancun, however, he said he was directed to an immigration office, interviewed for two hours, and told he was inadmissible to Mexico too. “I got cold. I felt I’m frozen now, I couldn’t even talk,” Hosseinzadehdehkordi recalled. “I just asked why and they couldn’t even answer me … They didn’t even let me see my family.” Hosseinzadehdehkordi was escorted by two members of Mexico’s National Guard onto the next flight to Canada – a flight to Vancouver, not Calgary. His family reluctantly stayed in Cancun. “The kids were crying … I was alone with two kids in Mexico. It was so stressful,” said Shora Forootan, Hosseinzadehdehkordi’s wife. “My younger son, he is five, he just kept asking me, ‘Did they hurt Daddy? Did they injure him? Did they arrest him?’” View image in full screen An ‘SSSS’ code for Secondary Security Screening Selection appears on Shora Hosseinzadehdehkordi’s boarding pass from Cancun to Vancouver on Dec. 24, 2022. The other code, INAD, stands for an Inadmissible Passenger. Jerry Favero/Global News Even those who have taken steps to clear their names after being banned from the U.S. have been beset by problems while travelling. After being deemed inadmissible on Dec. 18, 2019, Montreal businessman Javad Mokhtarzadeh appealed to the Department of Homeland Security’s Traveler Redress Inquiry Program, and in April 2020, he received a letter assuring him corrections had been made to his file. He was issued a Redress Control Number, allowing the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to quickly access the results of his case. He also followed the advice of Public Safety Canada and obtained Canadian Travel Numbers (CTN) for his family – a similar measure used in Canada’s screening process to help “ensure travellers are not accidentally flagged and face delays at the airport.” Nevertheless, Mokhtarzadeh said the Canadian Border Services Agency interviewed him both before leaving Montreal for Frankfurt on Dec. 17, 2021, and upon his return on Jan. 21. With quads on his and his wife’s boarding passes, their belongings were searched, he said a CBSA officer made insulting insinuations, and he was asked to produce an Iranian passport after having produced a Canadian one. “They don’t believe we are Canadian enough. They don’t fully accept us,” he told Global News. “If there is a problem with us, why has the Canadian government granted citizenship to us?” View image in full screen Javad Mokhtarzadeh of Montreal holds his April 2020 letter from Department of Homeland Security’s Traveler Redress Inquiry Program. Mokhtarzadeh was deemed inadmissible to the U.S. on Dec. 18, 2019. Global News has blurred out personal information on the form. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Repetition, inaction from Ottawa There are hundreds of thousands of Iranians in Canada, thousands of whom likely completed conscription in the IRGC. Travel has been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as it resumes, more and more cases of inadmissibility are likely to arise. Despite the potential scale of the problem and its widespread ramifications, the federal government doesn’t seem to be willing to raise the issue with U.S. officials. “Canada respects the right of the United States to determine the admissibility and the screening procedures for the entry of foreign nationals,” wrote Aidan Strickland, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, in an email to Global News. “Canada has no role in this process, however the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the validity and respect of Canadian passport holders.” Repeated requests for interviews with Fraser, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly went unanswered or were declined over a span of more than a month. A detailed list of questions sent to Mendicino was met with a two-sentence response: Advertisement “Canada respects the rights of other countries to determine procedures for foreign nationals entering their territories, and has no role in those processes,” wrote spokesperson Craig MacBride.

Widespread, unknown implications In an emailed statement, the CBSA confirmed it’s aware “there have been instances” of Iranian-Canadians being denied entry to the U.S., but has no internal mechanism for tracking how many. Asked whether being deemed inadmissible to the U.S. is an automatic trigger for secondary screening in Canada, the agency said all Canadian citizens may be subject to an in-depth exam upon reentry, and it should not be viewed as “an accusation of wrong-doing.” Movassagh, the Vancouver businessman, said he’s been forced to rethink international travel not only for himself, but his children. It’s an unfair punishment, he told Global News, for someone who “didn’t do anything wrong.” Between 1995 and 1997, he said his assignment was to keep an inventory of the IRGC’s construction and transport trucks. In January, still grieving the loss of his father, Movassagh asked his 21-year-old daughter to fly from Vancouver to California to care for his widowed mother. His daughter, who “didn’t even know what IRGC was,” was deemed inadmissible at the airport on Jan. 7. The option to attend university in America has now been taken from her, said Movassagh, who is unsure whether his son should attempt a trip to the U.S., lest the same thing happen to him. “The future is very unknown. We’re lost, we don’t know what to do,” he told Global News from his Burnaby, B.C. business office. “That’s why I’m reaching out to the Canadian government at the high levels to negotiate with the U.S. government.” View image in full screen Ali Movassagh (second from left) is seen with his children and parents in Vancouver on Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Ali Movassagh