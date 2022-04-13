SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Washington plays Toronto, looks for 6th straight road win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 13, 2022 3:12 am

Washington Capitals (41-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Toronto aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 27-11-3 in conference play. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

The Capitals are 28-12-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has scored 244 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 46.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs fan shines light on mental health awareness' Toronto Maple Leafs fan shines light on mental health awareness
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto beat Washington 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 28.

Trending Stories

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 99 points. Mitch Marner has four goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 46 goals and has 85 points. Tom Wilson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Wayne Simmonds: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (maintenance).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers