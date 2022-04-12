Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Very rare April weather pattern’ hit B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Sun, snow and hail surprise Metro Vancouver Tuesday' Sun, snow and hail surprise Metro Vancouver Tuesday
It's a mixed bag across Metro Vancouver on Tuesday, April 12. Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle is continuing to track instability with the risk of thundershowers across the region.

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast experienced a “very rare April weather pattern,” Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said Tuesday.

“Historically, snow does occur in the of April across the South Coast but it is rare, especially this late in the month,” Gordon added.

On Tuesday, Comox and Courtenay recorded four centimetres of snow, Campbell River received two and North Vancouver recorded one.

Gordon explained the historical average snowfall for April at Vancouver Airport and Comox is less than a half a centimetre — barely measurable.

Read more: Rare April snow, thundersnow possible across B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday

The last time measurable snow was reported at YVR was in 2008 and Comox in 2009, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Known as an “inside slider”, Gordon said this system is more typically seen in the winter months and if temperatures were closer to January levels, many areas would likely have reported 20 centimetres of snow.

Many residents took to social media to record the strange weather pattern and snow falling in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagWeather tagBC weather tagVictoria Snow tagSnow BC tagBC snow April tagComox snow tagCourtenay snow tagSnow in BC Tuesday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers