‘Very rare April weather pattern’ hit B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast experienced a “very rare April weather pattern,” Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said Tuesday.

“Historically, snow does occur in the of April across the South Coast but it is rare, especially this late in the month,” Gordon added.

On Tuesday, Comox and Courtenay recorded four centimetres of snow, Campbell River received two and North Vancouver recorded one.

Gordon explained the historical average snowfall for April at Vancouver Airport and Comox is less than a half a centimetre — barely measurable.

The last time measurable snow was reported at YVR was in 2008 and Comox in 2009, she added.

Known as an “inside slider”, Gordon said this system is more typically seen in the winter months and if temperatures were closer to January levels, many areas would likely have reported 20 centimetres of snow.

Many residents took to social media to record the strange weather pattern and snow falling in April.

Full on snow here in North Vancouver. About 1 cm of wet slushy snow! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/X9ggvpkbaE — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) April 12, 2022

#April 12, 2022 😒

The video doesn't even come close to doing justice to this mess. And the snow is *after* wind and hail were blowing in every direction #BCStorm #SFU @KGordonGlobalBC pic.twitter.com/JLI0THhj9v — 🇨🇦 RubyTuesday 🇨🇦 (@RubyTuesday_72) April 12, 2022