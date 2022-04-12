Menu

Canada

Federal finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Breaking Barriers' Breaking Barriers
We speak with Dr. Brent Young, medical academic director of Indigenous health in medicine with Dalhousie University about a new admissions pathway for Indigenous students applying to Medical school. – Mar 28, 2022

Canada’s finance minister visited a Halifax medical school today and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.

Chrystia Freeland told reporters at Dalhousie University the $26.2-million commitment over four years is aimed at addressing the shortage of heath-care professionals in rural and remote communities.

Beginning in 2023, nurses who choose to work in underserved rural areas could see up to $30,000 in loan forgiveness while the figure increases to as much as $60,000 for doctors in the same regions.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. to give some university students $875 to pay their bills

Freeland says the budget measure will help reduce the number of people on the Nova Scotia family doctor wait list.

About 88,300 Nova Scotians are registered on the list for primary care, a new record.

That number is up about three per cent from March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
