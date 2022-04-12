Warrant issued after homicide in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man after a homicide in the community of Temple in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. after reports of gunshots on April 7. They found Jamie Lynn Scheible unconscious and in medical distress.

The 23-year-old later died of her injuries. An autopsy confirmed she was Calgary’s 10th homicide this year.

Police have issued a warrant for Gerald Russel Frommelt. Police described the 37-year-old as six feet two inches, about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is facing one count of second-degree murder.

View image in full screen A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Gerald Frommelt after a shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Temple. Calgary Police Service

Police say they believe this is a case of domestic or intimate partner violence, as the two were recently in a relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a tragic death and we are asking the public to help us locate Frommelt to help bring justice to Jamie’s family,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said Tuesday.

2:03 23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022 23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022

Anyone with information on Frommelt’s whereabouts can contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.