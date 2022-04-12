Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warrant issued after homicide in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate woman’s ‘suspicious’ death after gunshots heard in Temple' Calgary police investigate woman’s ‘suspicious’ death after gunshots heard in Temple
(From April 8) Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman in the city’s northeast after receiving reports of gunshots Thursday evening. Sarah Offin reports.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man after a homicide in the community of Temple in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. after reports of gunshots on April 7. They found Jamie Lynn Scheible unconscious and in medical distress.

Read more: 23-year-old woman identified as Calgary’s 10th homicide victim of 2022

The 23-year-old later died of her injuries. An autopsy confirmed she was Calgary’s 10th homicide this year.

Police have issued a warrant for Gerald Russel Frommelt. Police described the 37-year-old as six feet two inches, about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Gerald Frommelt View image in full screen
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Gerald Frommelt after a shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Temple. Calgary Police Service

Police say they believe this is a case of domestic or intimate partner violence, as the two were recently in a relationship.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This is a tragic death and we are asking the public to help us locate Frommelt to help bring justice to Jamie’s family,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said Tuesday.

Click to play video: '23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022' 23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022
23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022

Anyone with information on Frommelt’s whereabouts can contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Homicide tagTemple tagTemple shooting tagTemple Homicide tagCaglary crime tagGerald Frommelt tagGerald Russel Frommelt tagJamie Lynn Scheible tagTemple homicide canada-wide warrant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers