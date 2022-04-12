Menu

Fire

‘I have nothing left’: Residents displaced after fire rips through Gastown heritage building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Cause of fire in Gastown still unknown' Cause of fire in Gastown still unknown
The cause of a fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood remains unknown Tuesday morning. It is believed everyone is accounted for but many residents have lost everything and need to find a new place to live. Andrea MacPherson has the latest from the scene.

Yellow caution tape, barricades, Vancouver fire crews and Vancouver police officers remain at the scene of a fire that ripped through a building in Gastown Monday.

Five people have been hospitalized and many more displaced from their homes after flames broke out in the morning.

The building is a four-storey, mixed-use heritage building at Water and Abbott streets.

It contains a number of businesses, a women’s shelter and a single-room-occupancy hotel on the upper floors.

Read more: Five people injured after fire breaks out at women’s shelter in Gastown

Click to play video: 'Several people rescued from building fire in Vancouver’s Gastown' Several people rescued from building fire in Vancouver’s Gastown
Several people rescued from building fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Bettes Boutique at Main and Cordova streets is taking donations of clothes, bedding and other items to help support those who have been forced from their homes.

“That was my home, everything I own in there,” one resident told Global News. “My husband’s ashes, 30 years of my life just gone. I’m absolutely just devastated by it.

“Personally, I’m grieving my belongings because I have nothing left.”

It is believed everyone has been accounted for following the fire but officials said inquiries are still being made.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

Click to play video: 'Global 1 helicopter captures rooftop view of 3-alarm fire in Gastown' Global 1 helicopter captures rooftop view of 3-alarm fire in Gastown
Global 1 helicopter captures rooftop view of 3-alarm fire in Gastown
