Entertainment

Barenaked Ladies coming to Saskatoon this summer

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 4:23 pm
The Barenaked Ladies is will be hitting the stage this summer in Saskatoon performing by the river at the Saskatoon's Bessborough Gardens on August 18, 2022.
The Barenaked Ladies is will be hitting the stage this summer in Saskatoon performing by the river at the Saskatoon's Bessborough Gardens on August 18, 2022. Global files

Fans can enjoy listening to Barenaked Ladies by the river this summer as the group plans to perform in Saskatoon.

The Barenaked Ladies will be performing at Saskatoon’s Bessborough Gardens at the Delta Hotel on Aug. 18, 2022 with special guests Odds.

“Produced by SaskTel Centre, the show will bring fans back to the picturesque Bess Gardens for an unprecedented night of iconic hits from one of the best-selling Canadian acts of all time,” according to a media release.

“Barenaked Ladies, known for their tremendous hits and incredible live shows, the band has continued to grow its following for over 30 years and experienced a whirlwind of successes.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the SaskTel Centre box office.

The Barenaked Ladies had numerous hits including “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” and “If I had a Million Dollars” and have sold over 15 million albums.

