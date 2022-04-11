Menu

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Western Road townhouse: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 11, 2022 3:49 pm
London police investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of 974 Western Rd. in London, Ont. April 11, 2022. View image in full screen
London police investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of 974 Western Rd. in London, Ont. April 11, 2022. Kate Otterbein/Global News

London police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a truck outside of a townhouse complex along Western Road on Monday.

Few details have been provided by police. Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of 974 Western Rd. around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a female pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. A landscaping truck and trailer could be seen in the parking lot, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Read more: Driver dies after commercial motor vehicle rolls over in Norfolk County: OPP

The age and identity of the victim has not been made public. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if the woman resided at the address, which is advertised online as being a student rental property. Western University’s campus is a short walk north along Western Road.

“We ask the public to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

