Woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Western Road townhouse: London police

London police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a truck outside of a townhouse complex along Western Road on Monday.

Few details have been provided by police. Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of 974 Western Rd. around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a female pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. A landscaping truck and trailer could be seen in the parking lot, which was cordoned off with police tape.

The age and identity of the victim has not been made public. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if the woman resided at the address, which is advertised online as being a student rental property. Western University’s campus is a short walk north along Western Road.

“We ask the public to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.