Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

New twist on Budget Day shoe tradition symbolizes Manitoba’s support for Ukraine

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 2:15 pm
A Reebok shoe box sits in a shop in Frankfurt, Germany, in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Wolfram Steinberg.
A Reebok shoe box sits in a shop in Frankfurt, Germany, in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Wolfram Steinberg.

Budget day is Tuesday in Manitoba and this time provincial finance minister is switching up a long-held tradition.

Instead of buying a new pair of shoes for the occasion as previous ministers have in years past, shoeboxes filled with personal items will be donated to Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Manitoba.

Read more: Budget 2022 and Canada’s incredible disappearing deficits

“We are preparing for the arrival of thousands of Ukrainians here in Manitoba with open hearts and outstretched arms, and we will care for them with a full range of provincial support services,” said Cameron Friesen, finance minister.

According to Friesen, the government is prepared to provide all kinds of aid to those fleeing the war.

Read more: Budget 2022: Feds eye growth with $31B in net new spending

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government’s unwavering support will continue, as we deliver necessary housing arrangements, health and mental health care, education, child care, social assistance, language services and labour market assistance,” he said.

Trending Stories

“The normal budget shoe tradition provides another opportunity to stand with Ukraine during this terrible ordeal, in partnership with our own Ukrainian-Canadian community, as a further symbol of our unique cultural connections and enduring bonds.”

Read more: Budget 2022: Tax-free savings account coming for first-time homebuyers

Friesen said this year’s provincial budget will make strategic investments to strengthen Manitoba, while providing support for immigration and settlement services.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 7, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 7, 2022
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagProvincial Government tagRussian Invasion tagUkrainian refugees tagbudget 2022 tagFinance Minister Cameron Friesen tagBudget shoe tradition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers