New twist on Budget Day shoe tradition symbolizes Manitoba’s support for Ukraine

Budget day is Tuesday in Manitoba and this time provincial finance minister is switching up a long-held tradition.

Instead of buying a new pair of shoes for the occasion as previous ministers have in years past, shoeboxes filled with personal items will be donated to Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Manitoba.

“We are preparing for the arrival of thousands of Ukrainians here in Manitoba with open hearts and outstretched arms, and we will care for them with a full range of provincial support services,” said Cameron Friesen, finance minister.

According to Friesen, the government is prepared to provide all kinds of aid to those fleeing the war.

“Our government’s unwavering support will continue, as we deliver necessary housing arrangements, health and mental health care, education, child care, social assistance, language services and labour market assistance,” he said.

“The normal budget shoe tradition provides another opportunity to stand with Ukraine during this terrible ordeal, in partnership with our own Ukrainian-Canadian community, as a further symbol of our unique cultural connections and enduring bonds.”

Friesen said this year’s provincial budget will make strategic investments to strengthen Manitoba, while providing support for immigration and settlement services.

