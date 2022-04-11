Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives resumes Monday.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission calendar, the inquiry will hear details what occurred near Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade Hall and Shubenacadie, N.S., as the killer continued his rampage.

It will also hear witness testimony.

Earlier this month, the commission revealed RCMP documents on the two officers that fired at the killer at a gas station in Enfield. The documents showed they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer’s general duty pistol.

— More to come.

