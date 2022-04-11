Menu

Canada

Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Monday

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 8:02 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP missed gunman by mere moments' RCMP missed gunman by mere moments
LIVE: The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives resumes – Mar 31, 2022

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives resumes Monday.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission calendar, the inquiry will hear details what occurred near Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade Hall and Shubenacadie, N.S., as the killer continued his rampage.

It will also hear witness testimony.

Earlier this month, the commission revealed RCMP documents on the two officers that fired at the killer at a gas station in Enfield.  The documents showed they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer’s general duty pistol.

— More to come.

Read more: Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents

