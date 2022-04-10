COVID-19: 4th doses begin in Toronto, ‘Vax and Ride’ campaign extended

Send this page to someone via email

Fourth doses began rolling out at City of Toronto vaccine clinics on Saturday as governments prepare for the next stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed fourth dose appointments are available over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the province announced that it is expanding fourth-dose eligibility to those aged 60 and older, as well as those who are First Nation, Inuit, Metis and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and older.

Vulnerable populations in the province have been eligible for a fourth dose since the end of December.

On Sunday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the city would extend its “Vax and Ride” campaign for another weekend. Nine Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations will hold vaccine clinics between April 14 and 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is great to see that Torontonians are embracing the ease and convenience of vaccine clinics at TTC stations,” Tory said.

More than 1,800 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Vax and Ride clinic, the city said.

The nine locations will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Residents will be able to get first, second, third or fourth doses, if they are eligible.

The Vax and Ride pop-up clinics will be available from Thursday between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the following stations:

Sheppard West

Islington

Jane

Sheppard-Yonge

Clair West

Bathurst

Kennedy

Warden

York University

“Since the very beginning of our vaccination campaign, our commitment has been to break down barriers, build trust, and make vaccines accessible for all,” Coun. Joe Cressy, the chair of the Toronto Board of Health, said in a statement.

– With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

1:53 COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination