5 injured after shooting at Windsor, Ont. bowling alley

Windsor, Ont., police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a bowling alley.

Police say around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East where a large group of people was reportedly fighting.

Police say shots were reportedly fired and five people, all adult men, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s believed there were around 20 to 25 people in the area when the shots were fired.

Police believe the fight started inside the bowling alley earlier in the night and that the shooting was targeted. However, at least one of the people shot was a bystander leaving the bowling alley, having had no involvement in the earlier altercation.

Investigators believe there was one shooter who fled in a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door, mid-sized light-coloured SUV pickup truck that is similar to an Explorer Sport TRAC.

The truck is believed to have fled south on Forest Glade Drive, west onto Ridge Road and south onto Esplanade Drive.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

