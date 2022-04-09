SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada, EU pledge 9.1 billion euros to support Ukrainian refugees

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 9, 2022 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing' Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing
WATCH: Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing

Donors including the Canadian government and the European Commission on Saturday pledged a combined 9.1 billion euros in donations, loans and grants to support refugees fleeing the war following Russia‘s invasion.

The fundraising event in Warsaw, Poland, yielded 1.8 billion euros to support internally displaced people inside Ukraine, and 7.3 billion euros for refugees who have fled the country to neighboring states.

Read more: More civilians flee east Ukraine after Kramatorsk train station attack

Governments, companies and individuals together pledged 4.1 billion euros in donations, which will be distributed largely via the Ukrainian authorities or the United Nations.

The remaining 5 billion euros were loans and grants from EU financial institutions – including a 4 billion euro program to help provide housing, education and healthcare for refugees arriving in EU countries.

“We stand by your side, be it now in the times of war, be it with the refugees, but most importantly after this war has been won by Ukraine, for the time for reconstruction and rebuilding the country,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Kyiv on Friday and co-hosted the event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine to seek shelter in EU countries, while 6.5 million people have fled their homes but remain inside Ukraine, the European Commisison said.

Click to play video: 'U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine' U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine
U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Christina Fincher)

© 2022 Reuters
