Health

Ontario COVID update: 1,188 people in hospital, 168 in intensive care

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s premier Ford denies he’s downplaying any perceived resurgence of COVID-19, says province doing ‘fairly well’' Ontario’s premier Ford denies he’s downplaying any perceived resurgence of COVID-19, says province doing ‘fairly well’
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he isn't downplaying any perceived resurgence of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

A total of 1,188 people are in hospital in Ontario with COVID-19 receiving care, according to data from the province released Saturday. Among them, 168 people are in Ontario intensive care units (ICU).

That marks an increase of 53 in hospitalizations and two in ICU occupancy compared to Friday’s report. Ontario reported 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 166 people in intensive care with or due to the virus on Friday.

Read more: Ontario COVID update: 1,135 people in hospital with the virus, 166 in intensive care

The figures also represent a steady rise in hospitalizations compared to last Saturday, when Ontario reported 855 people in hospital and 165 in ICU.

Click to play video: 'Vaccinated Canadians can have COVID-19 symptoms despite testing negative' Vaccinated Canadians can have COVID-19 symptoms despite testing negative
Vaccinated Canadians can have COVID-19 symptoms despite testing negative

The province reported 3,797 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table recently estimated that the province was recording “five per cent or even less” of its COVID-19 cases. He estimated the province was experiencing between 100,000 and 120,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Read more: Up to 120,000 daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario, science table director says

The test positivity reported Saturday was 18.4 per cent, compared to 19 per cent the previous day.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,192,437.

Eleven new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 Saturday. Total fatalities now stand at 12,548.

More to come…

