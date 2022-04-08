Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Witness tells court police saw ‘low’ threat level for 2012 Quebec election shooting

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 6:21 pm
Police and firefighters work at the rear of an auditorium where a gunman shot and killed at least one person during the PQ victory rally on September 5, 2012, in Montreal. View image in full screen
Police and firefighters work at the rear of an auditorium where a gunman shot and killed at least one person during the PQ victory rally on September 5, 2012, in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Police determined there was a low level of danger outside the Montreal venue on election night in 2012 where a gunman shot and killed a lighting technician, according to a retired provincial police officer who helped oversee security.

Daniel Rondeau testified on Friday at a civil trial involving four stagehands who were present the night of the shooting and who are suing the City of Montreal and Quebec’s attorney general for a total of more than $600,000.

On election night, Sept. 4, 2012, Rondeau was a provincial police lieutenant overseeing security for political leaders and their spouses and co-ordinating operations from a command centre.

Read more: Witness describes Quebec’s 2012 election-night shooting in civil trial testimony

Rondeau told the trial there was no credible threat to the venue and so no officers were stationed outside the concert hall. No officer was with then-premier-designate Pauline Marois’s vehicle either, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The evaluation of the level of danger was low,” Rondeau testified.

The plaintiffs allege the police didn’t do enough to evaluate the risks associated with the event and that there were no police stationed outside the back door of the downtown venue or at other key areas. They say they suffered post-traumatic stress and other psychological damage because of the shooting.

Richard Henry Bain was convicted in 2016 on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the shooting outside the Metropolis as Marois delivered a victory speech inside.

Trending Stories

Read more: Court begins for witnesses suing police over Quebec’s 2012 election-night shooting

Lighting technician Denis Blanchette was shot to death in the attack, and a second technician, David Courage, was injured after being struck by the same bullet that killed his colleague. The four stagehands who are suing are colleagues of the two men.

Rondeau said he spoke to Frédéric Desgagnés, a sergeant in charge of security for Marois, and said he was satisfied with the plan relayed to him over the phone for the political event. Desgagnés is expected to testify Monday.

He said the number of bodyguards assigned to Marois inside the venue was doubled to four and there were officers stationed at the front and back doors inside the Metropolis. Security organizing the event also checked the bags of those entering the venue.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting' Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting

Rondeau said the back door was left unlocked to allow technicians to come and go and for some party members to use it as well. He said if police had received credible threats or word of a protest, for example, officers could have been moved to stand guard outside. No such issues were identified, he told the court.

The civil trial has heard at least six threats were made against Marois the day of the election.

Rondeau said he only learned of those threats after the attack. He said all were investigated, but none were linked specifically to Bain. He briefed Marois and her family after the attack.

“It was an undetectable threat,” Rondeau said of Bain’s attack. “It was unpredictable.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagSQ tagPauline Marois tagRichard Henry Bain tagDenis Blanchette tagDavid Courage tagMetropolis shooting tagPQ election shooting tag2012 election shooting tag2012 election-night shooting tagElection shooting civial trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers