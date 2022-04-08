Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment partners up with PokerStars and FanDuel Sportsbook

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 12:49 pm

FanDuel Sportsbook and PokerStars announced Friday their partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

Under terms of the agreement, FanDuel Sportsbook will be MLSE’s official sports-betting partner while PokerStars is the official gaming partner.

Ontario’s sports-betting market opened fully Monday, but PokerStars hasn’t yet been approved to operate in the province.

Read more: TheScore Bet secures 10-year exclusive partnership with Toronto Blue Jays

The deal is a big one considering MLSE’s ownership stable includes the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors, CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

“The Maple Leafs, Raptors and Toronto FC are pioneering franchises and major pillars in Canadian sports culture,” Dale Hooper, General Manager, FanDuel Canada, said in a statement. “As we bring FanDuel to Ontario, we want to collaborate with globally recognized enterprises like MLSE to bring unique content experiences to some of Canada’s most dedicated sports fans.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
