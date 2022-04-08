Police arrest man, 25, in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue area.

Officers said a 23-year-old woman had met a man through a dating app.

Police said the man presented a profile of himself using a photo that was not him.

According to police, the woman went to the man’s residence where she was sexually assaulted.

Officers said on Thursday, Cankang Li from Toronto was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.