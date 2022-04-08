Menu

Comments

Crime

Police arrest man, 25, in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:25 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue area.

Officers said a 23-year-old woman had met a man through a dating app.

Police said the man presented a profile of himself using a photo that was not him.

According to police, the woman went to the man’s residence where she was sexually assaulted.

Officers said on Thursday, Cankang Li from Toronto was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

