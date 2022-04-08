SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 assessment centre in Brockville moving as of April 14

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:41 pm
The Leeds Grenville Lanark Public Health unit is moving its COVID-19 assessment centre. View image in full screen
The Leeds Grenville Lanark Public Health unit is moving its COVID-19 assessment centre. Global News

Leeds Grenville Lanark Public Health is moving its COVID-19 clinical assessment centre to the Brockville Shopping Centre at 125 Stewart Blvd.

The changes will take effect as of April 14, and there will be no clinic on April 13 to allow for the move.

Watch: A group in Brockville, Ontario is helping refugees settle into the community

Currently, the clinical assessment centre is situated at the Brockville Memorial Centre, which is due to reopen for recreational use.

“Moving to the easily accessible Brockville Shopping Centre enables the Clinical Assessment Centre to continue to meet the needs of our community, while not impacting recreation for local residents,” the health unit said in a news release.

