COVID-19 assessment centre in Brockville moving as of April 14

Leeds Grenville Lanark Public Health is moving its COVID-19 clinical assessment centre to the Brockville Shopping Centre at 125 Stewart Blvd.

The changes will take effect as of April 14, and there will be no clinic on April 13 to allow for the move.

Currently, the clinical assessment centre is situated at the Brockville Memorial Centre, which is due to reopen for recreational use.

“Moving to the easily accessible Brockville Shopping Centre enables the Clinical Assessment Centre to continue to meet the needs of our community, while not impacting recreation for local residents,” the health unit said in a news release.

