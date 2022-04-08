Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Transportation Safety Board investigates natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:46 pm
The TC Energy logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
The TC Energy logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team of investigators to a northern Alberta pipeline site following a natural gas release.

The TSB said Friday morning a release and ignition of natural gas took place from a Nova Gas Transmission Limited pipeline near Fox Creek. It happened Thursday in a very remote area.

The Canadian Energy Regulator said Thursday afternoon a fire was observed in the area but was extinguished.

The Nova Gas Transmission Line is TC Energy’s natural gas gathering and transportation system for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It connects most of the natural gas production in western Canada to domestic and export markets, according to TC Energy’s website.

Trending Stories

Read more: Federal government approves $1.3B Nova natural gas system expansion in Alberta

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, TC Energy said it is aware of an incident near Fox Creek. The company said it has activated its “emergency management and response procedures.”

“We are working closely with federal and local authorities to ensure a coordinated response,” read the statement.

“The safety of our people, communities and protection of the environment are our primary focus and we are actively responding.”

TC Energy said updates will be provided as they become available.

Fox Creek is located about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TSB tagTransportation Safety Board of Canada tagTC Energy tagFox Creek tagCanada Energy Regulator tagAlberta natural gas pipeline leak tagAlberta pipeline release tagFox Creek natural gas release tagFox Creek pipeline tagNatural gas release tagNova Gas Transmission Limited tagPipeline natural gas release tagTC Energy natural gas release tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers