Transportation Safety Board investigates natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team of investigators to a northern Alberta pipeline site following a natural gas release.

The TSB said Friday morning a release and ignition of natural gas took place from a Nova Gas Transmission Limited pipeline near Fox Creek. It happened Thursday in a very remote area.

The Canadian Energy Regulator said Thursday afternoon a fire was observed in the area but was extinguished.

The Nova Gas Transmission Line is TC Energy’s natural gas gathering and transportation system for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It connects most of the natural gas production in western Canada to domestic and export markets, according to TC Energy’s website.

In a statement, TC Energy said it is aware of an incident near Fox Creek. The company said it has activated its “emergency management and response procedures.”

“We are working closely with federal and local authorities to ensure a coordinated response,” read the statement.

“The safety of our people, communities and protection of the environment are our primary focus and we are actively responding.”

TC Energy said updates will be provided as they become available.

Fox Creek is located about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.