Peterborough woman charged after she was found unconscious in stolen vehicle: police

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving and theft-related charges after she was found unconscious in a vehicle and treated by paramedics.
Peterborough County-City Paramedics called Peterborough police around 10:25 p.m., and said they had found a 26-year-old woman unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked but still running on Stenson Boulevard. Paramedics told police the woman had drug paraphernalia in her possession.
Police arrived and determined the woman was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen on April 1.
Police said they determined the woman was impaired. Officers asked her to undergo a drug recognition evaluation but police said the woman refused to comply.
She was taken to the police station where police found her in possession of drugs and a reported stolen credit card.
The woman was charged with impaired driving, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine), two counts possession of stolen property (over $5,000 and under $5,000) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 28, police said Friday.
Comments