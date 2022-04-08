Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged after she was found unconscious in stolen vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 11:59 am
Peterborough police say a woman was found unconscious in a reported stolen vehicle on April 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman was found unconscious in a reported stolen vehicle on April 7, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving and theft-related charges after she was found unconscious in a vehicle and treated by paramedics.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics called Peterborough police around 10:25 p.m., and said they had found a 26-year-old woman unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked but still running on Stenson Boulevard. Paramedics told police the woman had drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Police arrived and determined the woman was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen on April 1.

Read more: 2 arrested after drugs, loaded hand gun seized from Peterborough residence: OPP

Police said they determined the woman was impaired. Officers asked her to undergo a drug recognition evaluation but police said the woman refused to comply.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She was taken to the police station where police found her in possession of drugs and a reported stolen credit card.

The woman was charged with impaired driving, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine), two counts possession of stolen property (over $5,000 and under $5,000) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 28, police said Friday.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crash north of Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest' Fatal crash north of Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagOpioids tagPeterborough crime tagImpaired tagDrug Possession tagPeterborough County-City Paramedics tagStenson Boulevard tagimpaired driiving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers