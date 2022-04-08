Funeral arrangements announced for Hamilton conductor Boris Brott

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Hamilton conductor Boris Brott.

An in-person service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 at Temple Anshe Sholom on Cline Avenue North in Hamilton.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place including masking and proof of vaccination.

It will also be streamed on Zoom.

He will be laid to rest in Montreal at a later date. Brott was born in Montreal and has family there.

The Brott Family has suggested any memorial donations be made to The Brott Music Festival.

Story continues below advertisement

The 78-year-old, world-renowned conductor was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a car that fled the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.