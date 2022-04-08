Menu

Crime

Funeral arrangements announced for Hamilton conductor Boris Brott

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 7:11 am
Funeral arrangements have been announced for internationally renowned Conductor Boris Brott. View image in full screen
Funeral arrangements have been announced for internationally renowned Conductor Boris Brott. Brott Festival

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Hamilton conductor Boris Brott.

An in-person service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 at Temple Anshe Sholom on Cline Avenue North in Hamilton.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place including masking and proof of vaccination.

Read more: Music icon Boris Brott killed in Hamilton hit-and-run under investigation by police, SIU

It will also be streamed on Zoom.

He will be laid to rest in Montreal at a later date. Brott was born in Montreal and has family there.

The Brott Family has suggested any memorial donations be made to The Brott Music Festival.

Read more: Reaction, tributes for famed conductor Boris Brott roll in after tragic death in Hamilton

The 78-year-old, world-renowned conductor was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a car that fled the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

