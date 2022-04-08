Funeral arrangements announced for Hamilton conductor Boris Brott

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Hamilton conductor Boris Brott.
An in-person service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 at Temple Anshe Sholom on Cline Avenue North in Hamilton.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place including masking and proof of vaccination.
It will also be streamed on Zoom.
He will be laid to rest in Montreal at a later date. Brott was born in Montreal and has family there.
The Brott Family has suggested any memorial donations be made to The Brott Music Festival.
The 78-year-old, world-renowned conductor was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a car that fled the scene.
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.
