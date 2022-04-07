Winnipeggers asked to weigh in on future of Marion Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers can have their say on the future of a busy St. Boniface street.

The city is asking for feedback on Phase 2 of its “Moving on Marion Street” project. It will look at improving safety, active transportation routes, and changes to the roadway designed to have impacts on traffic flow and to reduce congestion.

It will be done through a series of online workshops and surveys which focus on several areas of the street including the Marion-Goulet couplet and potentially transforming it into a community-focused roadway which serves vehicles and pedestrians.

The city is also looking for feedback on the Marion-Youville intersection and what improvements are needed there, as well as opinions on improved traffic flow and safety for Marion-Archibald, Marion-Panet-Dawson, and Marion-Lagimodiere.

These options were all determined during Phase 1 of the project which took place in early 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Interested residents will have a chance to take part at winnipeg.ca/movingonmarion until April 28.