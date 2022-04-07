Menu

Canada

2 people in stable condition after light aircraft crashes in Alouette Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 8:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Light aircraft crashes into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge' Light aircraft crashes into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge
Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition Thursday after a small plane crashed into Alouette Lake near Maple Ridge. Jordan Armstrong has the details.

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition Thursday, after a light aircrash crashed into Alouette Lake near Maple Ridge.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it was notified of an aircraft in the water around 3:30 p.m.

Two survivors were reported to have made it to shore with the assistance of boaters. Reports from the scene suggest they were alert and walking.

Read more: One woman dies, another hurt after small plane crashes in Mission, B.C.

Five paramedic ground units, a paramedic supervisor and an air ambulance were deployed, and two patients were transported by ground ambulance.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was deployed and staged at the lake’s North Beach parking lot, but has since stood down.

Global News is seeking more information from Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Maple Ridge Fire Department who were also responding.

More to come…

