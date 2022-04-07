Witnesses sought after man approaches 3 kids in North Vancouver park

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are seeking witnesses to a “suspicious incident” involving three children and a man at a community park.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Michael Park at Drayton Street and East 11th Street.

According to police, the three nine-year-old children were playing in the park when they were approached by a man who invited the kids into his pickup truck to have some juice.

Mounties say the children felt the situation was unsafe and ran home and informed their parents.

Police say the man was Caucasian, between the ages of 40 and 50, had medium-length curly grey hair and a potentially Spanish accent.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and mirrored sunglasses, and was driving a newer-model green or olive pickup truck, possibly a Ford, with a canopy.

Police say they want to speak with the man to hear his account of the interaction.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video recorded in the area at the time is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.