Meth, machetes among contraband seized by RCMP in Dauphin raid

Seven people were arrested at a raid on a Dauphin home, where Manitoba RCMP seized weapons, drugs and other contraband.

Police said they executed a search warrant on March 31 and turned up two firearms, four machetes, bear spray, 43 grams of crystal meth, and smaller quantities of cocaine and hydromorphone.

Of those arrested, a 34-year-old Dauphin woman has been charged with two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The other six people were released without charges, although RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected.

