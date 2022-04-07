Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving charge laid after pedestrian struck, Guelph police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 10:09 am
Guelph police say a man has been charged with impaired driving. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man has been charged with impaired driving. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck a young woman on Wednesday night.

Officers dispatched to the area of York Road and Wyndham Street just after 11:30 p.m. determined that the driver lost control while rounding a bend, causing the vehicle to mount the sidewalk and strike the 19-year-old, police said.

Read more: Guelph police want to speak to man who offered child candy

The victim’s injuries are not considered serious.

Police said officers who spoke to the driver detected alcohol on his breath. He then failed a roadside breathalyzer and police said further testing at the police station determined he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charges include impaired operation and careless driving causing bodily harm.

The man’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days. He is also scheduled to make a court appearance on April 22.

Click to play video: 'Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID' Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID
Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID – Jul 2, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagImpaired Driving tagGuelph News tagDrunk Driving tagGuelph Police tagPedestrian Struck tagGuelph crime tagpedestrian hit tagImpaired Driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers