Impaired driving charge laid after pedestrian struck, Guelph police say

Guelph police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck a young woman on Wednesday night.

Officers dispatched to the area of York Road and Wyndham Street just after 11:30 p.m. determined that the driver lost control while rounding a bend, causing the vehicle to mount the sidewalk and strike the 19-year-old, police said.

The victim’s injuries are not considered serious.

Police said officers who spoke to the driver detected alcohol on his breath. He then failed a roadside breathalyzer and police said further testing at the police station determined he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Charges include impaired operation and careless driving causing bodily harm.

The man’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days. He is also scheduled to make a court appearance on April 22.

